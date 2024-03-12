Army bursts IPOB/ESN firearms, drone factory in Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army have uncovered and neutralized a major firearms and drone manufacturing factory operated by armed fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The factory was located at Onicha Ulona in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement signed by Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, the operation, which was intelligence-led, revealed that the dissidents were utilizing the factory for criminal activities aimed at terrorizing neighboring communities and innocent citizens.

Nwachukwu noted that upon raiding the illegal facility, the troops encountered stiff resistance from the armed fighters but managed to overpower them in a fierce firefight.

He reported that two fighters were neutralized, and a substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

“Among the items seized were a variety of firearms linked to IPOB/ESN, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a drone manufacturing factory.

“The troops also discovered weapons, partially constructed drones, prototypes, materials for Improvised Explosive Devices, a fully equipped workshop, and multiple power generating sets. Additionally, four male and two female fighters were apprehended during the operation”, he stated.

The Nigerian Army reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist and insurgent networks as part of efforts to address security challenges in the nation.

They called on the public to continue supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in their endeavour to restore peace and stability across the country.