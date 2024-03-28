Japa: 3 common myth about immigrating to Canada

Canada stands as a beacon for individuals seeking a fresh start in a new country, drawing countless immigrants with its promises of opportunity and inclusivity.

However, amidst its popularity, a cloud of misinformation looms, often perpetuated by fake immigration representatives preying on hopeful newcomers.

It’s crucial to separate fact from fiction when embarking on the journey to Canadian immigration.

The reality of permanent residency for international students

One popular tale is the guarantee of permanent resident (PR) status upon arriving in Canada as an international student. The truth is more nuanced.

While studying in Canada presents opportunities for PR, it’s not automatic. International students must complete their academic programs at Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) before becoming eligible for a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP).

This open work permit enables them to gain valuable Canadian work experience, a crucial factor in most PR pathways.

Marriage to a Canadian citizen

Another misconception revolves around marriage to a Canadian citizen automatically granting PR or citizenship.

In reality, the process involves sponsorship, which can take up to a year for processing by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Even after obtaining PR status, eligibility for citizenship requires meeting specific criteria, like any other permanent resident.

Job prospects in Canada

While Canada has job vacancies across various sectors, the notion of immediate employment upon arrival is unrealistic for many.

Skilled labor shortages exist, particularly in healthcare, STEM fields, trades, and transportation. However, securing employment may take time, especially for those lacking Canadian work experience, education, or language proficiency.

Job seekers should be prepared for a thorough hiring process, including multiple interviews and evaluations.

Navigating immigration pathways

To avoid falling prey to misinformation, thorough research into suitable immigration pathways is essential.

With over 100 pathways available, including economic programs, family sponsorship, and refugee initiatives, there’s a route for diverse circumstances and skill sets.

Canada has ambitious immigration targets, aiming to welcome over 485,000 new permanent residents in 2024, reaffirming its commitment to diversity and growth.