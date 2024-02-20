Reactions trail new immigration digitization policy

The Nigeria Immigration Service, yesterday, made a firm commitment to ushering in a new era of digital efficiency, ensuring swift and hassle-free service delivery to citizens. The pledge came amidst a push to transition the service unit from its traditional practices to a modern, technology-driven approach.

“There is no going back on the complete automation of our passport application system,” Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, controller general of Nigeria’s immigration, said, reaffirming this commitment. “Our commitment to upholding project Nigeria remains unshaken. We will continue to deliver quality service, this is our promise.”

She also emphasized the agency’s dedication to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for national progress, stating, “We are entirely committed to playing our part in achieving our bit of the renewed hope agenda.”

Reacting to this development, citizens took to social media platforms to express their opinions on these developments. Treasure commended the Minister of Interior for his dedication to his responsibilities, stating, “It feels absolutely good to see the progress made by the minister of interior, a man who knows his work.”

Highlighting the potential benefits of digitalisation, Ayodele Samuel remarked, “The daily extortion by immigration officers and the negative image of the country will be drastically reduced with this policy. Digitalisation comes with accountability and transparency, which leave little room for corrupt practices.”

Omo Ologo expressed excitement about the progress being made, stating, “Exciting to see the progress being made by the minister of interior, with the installation of E-gates at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the E-border data center.

These projects are key steps towards enhancing security and efficiency in our country.”

Similarly, Adjeh Caroline emphasised the convenience brought about by these advancements, stating, “This will facilitate the checking process.”

The automation initiative is set to commence at Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before being facilitated in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to modernise its immigration and border control systems.

The push for digital transformation signals a significant step forward in enhancing citizen services and reinforcing national security measures. It is the hope of citizens that this step follows a consistent measure of approach.