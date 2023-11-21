Number of Nigerians moving to Canada drops 20% in nine months

The number of Nigerians moving to Canada dropped by 19.6 percent for the first nine months of 2023, according to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Data from IRCC shows that Canada recorded 13,755 Permanent Residents (PRs) from Nigeria, a decline from 17,120 in the same period of last year.

A PR in Canada is a status granting someone who is not a Canadian citizen, the right to live and work in the country without any time limit on their stay. It is usually an immigration visa that allows someone to get most social and healthcare benefits that Canadian citizens are entitled to and also get protection under Canadian law.

Canada’s aging population and lower birth rate has been shrinking its labour force, forcing the country to intensify its efforts to attract large, young and vibrant immigrants by offering immigration-friendly policies.

Last year, the Canadian federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025, with almost 1.5 million new immigrants coming to the country over the next three years. In 2022, the country landed 437,120 PRs, a nearly eight percent increase from the total number of PRs in 2021.

