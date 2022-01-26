INEC stops allowances of 630 workers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has withheld allowances of 630 ad-hoc workers who participated in the November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship election for failure to return devices and other materials.

Nkwachukwu Orji, Resident Electoral Commission (REC), INEC Anambra, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday in Awka.

Orji said the commission was displeased that some ad-hoc staff who were engaged for the November 6, 2021 governorship election have failed to return some of the devices, and other materials given to them during the election.

“The commission has taken the unfortunate decision to withhold the allowances of staff involved in the act, pending their return of the materials to the Commission”, he said.

The INEC official listed some of the materials to include Bio-modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines, battery chargers, cables, and other accessories.

Orji said though some of the people holding the materials have started returning them, the commission resolved to place an order that people who worked from such affected areas will have their pay withheld.

The REC also announced that INEC in the state had lifted the ban on continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

“INEC suspended CVR in Anambra on September 15, 2021, because of November 6 governorship election in the state, but with the election successfully completed, the commission has from Tuesday, January 25, lifted the ban”, he said.

He said that the exercise would be taking place in the 21 local government areas and the commission’s headquarters in Awka.

Orji urged those eligible to register to endeavour to take advantage of the period to enable them to get their permanent voters cards.