INEC seeks media sensitisation against double registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the media organisations in the country to sustain sensitisation of Nigerians against double registration which is an electoral offence under the law.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu who made the call for the first quarterly consultative meeting with media organisations, said the enlightenment was necessary to guide Nigerians to avoid multiple registrations.

Yakubu stated that the Commission was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the June 18 Ekiti and July 16 Osun governorship elections are conducted seamlessly and media support was needed to achieve the goal.

“There is a lot of information for public enlightenment and sensitization. We seek the support of media organisations in this regard. Related to the issue of voter registration is the issuance of PVCs. We are aware that Nigerians want to know when their PVCs will be available for collection.

“We appreciate the role of media organisations in encouraging and mobilizing eligible Nigerians who have not registered to do so. At the same time, we want you to continue to sensitise them that those who had registered at any time previously need not register again.

“For those who have completed the registration, the Commission is right now undertaking the most comprehensive cleaning up of the data to ensure that only eligible citizens are added to the voters’ register for the 2023 General Election. We will share our findings with Nigerians very soon. The actual dates for the collection of the PVCs nationwide will also be announced very soon,” he said.

Also speaking, the President, of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), appealed to the political class to reduce the number of election litigations in the country and hailed INEC for the improved conduct of the last year’s Anambra governorship election.

Isiguzo who was represented by the National Treasurer, Dele Atunbi, urged INEC to maintain tempo in subsequent polls, beginning with the FCT Area Council, Ekiti as well as Osun governorship elections, and assured the Commission of media supports to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

“In the 2019, election, we recorded 750 petitions on election alone. On appeal, we had 805 appeals. We want to appeal to the political class to be less litigious over electoral matters. You have the right to go to court. Let us take a cue from the people of Jigawa State. They did not litigate over any matter in the 2019 election,’’ he said.