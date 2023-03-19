HoA election: PDP Wins 25 out of 26 seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State has won 25 out of the 26 state constituencies in the House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

Official results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that the PDP swept 25 with the only seat declared for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC won only in Boripe/Boluwaduro State Constituency, the constituency of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, the former Governor of the State.

However, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, the incumbent Speaker of the house from APC representing Ilesha East Constituency loses his 5th term bid.

It would be recalled that the PDP had also cleared all the 12 Senate and House of Representatives seats in the February 25th National Assembly election as well as win the state for its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.