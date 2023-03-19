Early result: Abdulrazaq clears 13 out of 16 LGAs in Kwara
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared 13 out of 16 local government areas in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night started announcement of the 2023 governorship election results with three local government areas of Ekiti, Isin and Offa local government areas.
At the resumed announcement of the election results on Sunday, the APC governor also won in additional 10 local government areas making 13.
According to the election results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), coordinated by the Returning officer for the polls, Isaac Itodo (Prof) the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Abdulrazaq has so far won in the 13 local government areas declared on Sunday.
Kwara Governorship elections results
1. Ekiti local government
Number of registered voters, 44,016.
Number of accredited voters, 11,849
APC 6,836
PDP 4,273
Total valid votes, 11,598
Rejected votes, 251
Total votes cast, 11,849.
2. Isin local government
Number of registered voters- 42,238
Number of accredited voters -9,631
Total votes cast -9630
Valid votes -9,438
Rejected votes-192
Total votes cast-9,630
APC 5,274
PDP 3,400
3. Offa Local government area
Number of registered voters 97,945
Accredited voters 24,115ll
Total number of valid votes 23,531
Rejected votes 584
Over voting in Essa wards 002 and 006 as such two votes were cancelled.
APC 14,696
PDP 6,705
SDP 1,289
Professor Lukman Ayinla Unilorin
4. Oke Ero
Total 43944
Accredited voters -11942
APC -7,758
PDP -3,768
Valid -11,808
Rejected 134
Total votes -11,942
5. Oyun
Reg voters 61672
Accredited voters 16533
APC -8,991
PDP -5,465
SDP 1,068
Valid votes 16170
Rejected 348
Total votes 16528
Cancellation at Ijagbo due to over-voting in one PU
6. Ilorin South local government
Reg voters 161,045
Accredited 36,741
APC -20,148
PDP -12,096
SDP -2,356
Valid votes -35,949
Rejected votes -774
Total votes cast -36,723
7. Asa local government
Reg 87923
Accredited 29,061
APC -14,946
PDP -11,183
Valid votes 27,907
Rejected votes -583
Total votes cast 28,490
Cancellation in two PUs due to
violent crisis
8. Irepodun local government
Reg voter 89644
Accredited 23,160
APC -12,860
PDP – 7,614
SDP -1,693
Total Valid votes -22,733
Rejected votes -427
Total votes cast -23,160
9. Moro local government
Registered voters -81,646
Accredited voters-24,928
APC -15,161
PDP -6,823
SDP -1992
Total Valid votes -24,466
Rejected votes -461
Total votes cast -24,927
Cancellation at one polling unit
10. Patigi local government
Reg voters -68,136
Accredited voters -21,930
APC -13,813
PDP -6,544
Total valid votes -20,976
Rejected votes -748
Total votes cast -21,724
Cancellation at two PUs due to over-voting.
11. Ilorin East local government
Registered voters -163,701
Accredited voters -43,578
APC -23,925
PDP -14,500
SDP -2,645
Total Valid votes -42,170
Rejected votes -1,015
Total votes cast -43,185
Cancellation at two wards in two PUs due to over-voting
12. Ifelodun local government
Registered voters -130,778
Accredited voters -29,500
APC -17,599
PDP -9,085
SDP -1,559
Total Valid votes -29,006
Rejected votes -494
Total votes cast -29,500
13. Kaiama local government area
Registered voters 87,871
Accredited voters 22,440
APC -14,431
PDP -6,297
Total Valid votes -21,773
Rejected votes -660
Total votes cast -22,433