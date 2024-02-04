APC candidate floors PDP in Keana Constituency rerun election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mohammed Omadefu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Keana Constituency of Nasarawa State rerun election.

The rerun election in Keana constituency followed an order by the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja in Nov. 2023.

The election was held in five of the poling units in Agaza ward of Keana Local Government Area, namely; Kofar Sarki 001, Kofar Inuwa 002, Central Primary School A 003, Central Primary School B 004, as well as Kofar Gazagu 005, with a total of 2,310 PVCs collected.

Declaring the result of the election in Keana, Hassan Imam of Federal University of Lafia and Returning Officer for the Constituency said the APC candidate got 557 votes in the rerun election, while Basil Osheka of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 470.

He explained that this was a rerun election and the votes gotten by each candidate is added to the votes scored by the candidates during the March 18, 2023 elections.

He therefore said that the APC candidate now have 8, 069 votes to defeat his closest rival, candidate of PDP who got 7917.

The returning officer therefore said that the APC candidate having scored the highest number of votes was hereby declare the winner and returned elected.

Reacting on his victory, the APC candidate expressed gratitude to the people of Agaza Electoral ward and the entire Keana for their love and support and promised to consolidate on his previous achievements.