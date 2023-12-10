EWL, charting new pathways for Nigeria’s creative economy

As Nigeria continues to seek alternative sources of revenue for the government away from the oil and gas sector, the minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has described the Nigerian creative space as the goldmine waiting to be harnessed.

“The creative economy is an economy of ideas, innovation, and invention in the digital age. Our culture is a valuable currency. Creativity is the new oil, and innovation is our future,” stated Musawa, who is expected to spotlight the future of Nigeria’s creative industry at this year’s Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL).

Scheduled from Wednesday 13 December to Wednesday 20 December, 2023, at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos; the EWL serves as a pivotal platform in shaping Africa’s entertainment industry landscape. Musawa is expected to join other industry players in the sector to shed light on the dynamic future of Nigeria’s creative and entertainment sectors.

Musawa’s tenure as the Federal Minister has been marked by a dedication to charting new pathways for Nigeria’s creative economy. At EWL 2023, she will delve into key strategies and insights vital to the growth and innovation of Nigeria’s artistic and entertainment sectors.

“I’m honoured to be part of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2023, a platform that recognises the transformative impact of art, culture, and creativity on Nigeria’s economic growth and social development.

“This is in line with the president’s mandate to cultivate this sector, generating employment opportunities, fostering innovation, and amplifying Nigerian artistic expressions on both local and global stages,” Musawa stated.

Deola Art Alade, co-founder/CEO, Livespot360, producers of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), stated that the minister will join other industry stakeholders to spotlight the transformative potential of Nigeria’s creative landscape, exploring initiatives to propel local talent onto the global stage, foster innovation, and attract investments into the burgeoning entertainment industry

Alade stated further that at the heart of Musawa’s vision lies a transformative plan tagged, ‘Nigeria Destination 2030’, designed to ignite growth across Nigeria’s arts, culture, and creative economy.

He stated that through the ministry, Nigeria has set an ambitious goal to boost the art, culture, and creative economy contribution to the GDP to 10 percent and increase the sector’s economic output to $100 billion by 2030.

According to him, the minister made the disclosure earlier in the year while unveiling the ministry’s roadmap, indicating that the goal is to establish Nigeria as the leading global hub for arts, culture, and creativity by 2030.

Alade stated further that Musawa’s involvement in EWL 2023 underscores the summit’s commitment to driving impactful conversations that influence and shape the future of Africa’s entertainment landscape, positioning Nigeria as a hub of creative excellence and innovation.