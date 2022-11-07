Livespot360 moves to attract investments to Nigeria, hosts Entertainment Week

Determined to attract investments into Nigeria’s entertainment industry, Livespot360, a creative solutions company, has perfected plans to host the 2022 edition of Entertainment Week Lagos.

The event scheduled for 11-18 December in Lagos will bring together critical industry stakeholders to collaborate, network, ideate, showcase, and exchange knowledge and resources in the city of Lagos.

Deola Art Alade, the founder of Livespot360, said Entertainment Week Lagos is a revolutionary platform through which the African entertainment industry can fuel sustainable socio-economic development for the continent.

According to Alade, through Entertainment Week Lagos, the organiser intends to harvest and harness the energy to create a catalyst for real, sustainable change within the entertainment sector and beyond.

“This has inspired the journey and the platforms the company has created along the way. The Entertainment Week Lagos will involve conversations and actions that will inspire participants across the globe,” Alade said.

Alade further said that African music and culture are impacting the global entertainment industry in unprecedented ways – from Afrobeats to Afropop, Amapiano, and Film.

“We have cemented our place as a force for creativity and outstanding talent. For this reason, Livespot360 will bring together key stakeholders across the global entertainment industry as we introduce Entertainment Week Lagos and continue our commitment to celebrate and amplify urban pop culture,” Alade said.

It will play host to a line-up of activities including workshops, panels featuring global industry leaders, exhibitions, film hubs, tech immersive spaces, and a superb music weekend with Livespot X Festival.

The Livespot X Festival, which will run from the 16th-18th of December 2022, will feature an array of headline performers. The festival will be a commemorative concert celebrating 10 years of Mavin while the headliners will include Mavin All-Stars, who will perform hit songs from the group’s expansive music catalog.

Livespot360 is behind some of Nigeria’s most significant and iconic entertainment events, such as Livespot X Festival with Cardi B, Love Like A Movie with Kelly Rowland, Ciara and Kim Kardashian, and BAFEST.