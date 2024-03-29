DHQ to release 313 terrorists in military custody to Borno over lack of evidence

The Defence Headquarters announced on Thursday that a Federal High Court in Borno has ordered the release of 313 suspected terrorists detained by the military due to lack of evidence to prosecute them for terrorism-related offenses.

According to Buba Edward, Director of Defence Media Operations, the court’s decision came after the conclusion of investigations and other legal procedures.

“The suspects will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action“, Buba said.

In addition to this development, troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted successful operations in the North-East, neutralizing at least 50 terrorists in Borno and Adamawa states.

The insurgents were eliminated in various locations, including Gwoza, Gamboru Ngala, Bama LGAs in Borno, and Madagali LGA in Adamawa.

A significant quantity of weapons and N340,500.00 in cash were recovered from the terrorists. Overall, troops neutralized 52 terrorists, arrested 137 suspects, and rescued 78 kidnapped hostages.

The seized items included rifles, ammunition, explosives, mobile phones, and motorcycles.

The air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air strikes on terrorist hideouts in North West, resulting in the destruction of terrorist logistics and neutralization of several insurgents.