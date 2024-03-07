Boko Haram destroys 25 new buildings in Borno IDP camp

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have carried out a devastating attack in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, setting ablaze at least 25 newly constructed buildings intended for returning residents.

The attack occurred amidst the ongoing insurgency, forcing residents of Dikwa to flee their homes and seek refuge as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Reports indicated that after abducting IDPs who ventured into the forest to gather firewood, the insurgents launched a violent assault on a remote village in Gajibo. They indiscriminately fired shots and set fire to over 25 recently completed houses.

Modu Kundiri, an eyewitness who was traveling from Gomboru to Maiduguri, recounted how troops stationed at Logomani village delayed their departure for approximately three hours, allowing them to witness the destruction unfolding in Gajibo.

“I saw and counted more than 25 newly constructed houses at Gajibo village in Dikwa LGA on fire,” Modu stated.

Sheriff Lawan, a resident of Dikwa town, confirmed the incident via phone, expressing concern over the insurgents’ tactics to hinder the rebuilding and resettlement efforts of the state government.

He revealed that the insurgents had planted numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the construction site, posing additional threats to the community.

“The soldiers informed us that the insurgents planted many IEDs at the construction site, and they discovered some bombs already,” Sheriff disclosed.

Gajibo town, where the attack took place, is located approximately 110 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The destruction of vital infrastructure highlights the ongoing challenges faced by communities in conflict-affected regions and underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures to protect civilians and facilitate their safe return and resettlement.