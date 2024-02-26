Hardship: I spent N40bn in four years, I can’t do more – Zulum

…Blows hot to IDPs, others

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said his administration cannot do more regarding distributing food items to the internally displaced persons and vulnerable residents who are threatening to join the terrorists in the forests.

Zulum stated this in Mafa while addressing a group of internally displaced persons who have protested, threatening to go to the bush where Boko Haram terrorists camped as a result of hunger.

Zulum expressed displeasure with the actions of some people living in the IDP camp, saying those who intend to go back should understand that there is no second chance.

“Yesterday, I received a report that some IDPs in Dikwa have protested that they will return to the bush because we could not provide food to them. This afternoon, others in Mafa have also done the same,” Zulum said.

Zulum said, “In the last couple of years, we have consistently provided food to internally displaced and vulnerable people. Believe me, what we are doing is even beyond our capacity.

“In the last four years, the government of Borno State has spent nothing less than N40billion to provide food and non-food items to the people of the state.

“No government, be it state or federal, can provide food to everyone, and let me categorically state that I cannot do more than this.

“The hardships we are facing are not only in Borno State but all over Nigeria. There are economic crises in all parts of the world. No state in Nigeria is doing better in the distribution of palliative than Borno.”

He added, “We distributed food to IDPs and vulnerable communities every quarter. However, with the improvement in the security situation, we decided to reduce the number of our distributions because people have started earning their livelihoods.

“Most of you here (more than 80%) now have access to agricultural land, and I believe you have cultivated your farmlands and harvested your farm produce.

“Both state and federal governments spend huge amounts of money on security. We have realised substantial progress in terms of development and security. Let me be frank with you that we will not condone mischievous activities. If you think life in the bush is better than living here, you can go.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the federal government for providing the needed support to attain substantial peace in Borno State.