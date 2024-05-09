N2.7bn fraud: Ex-Aviation Minister, Sirika, daughter arrive court

Hadi Sirika, the former minister of aviation, alongside his daughter, Fatima have arrived at the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja where they will be arraigned for an alleged N2.7bn fraud in connection with the botched Nigerian Air project.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has slammed six counts on the former minister, his daughter, and two others.

The anti-graft agency accused Sirika of conferring undue advantage on some entities between April 2022 and March 2023 in Abuja.

It added that that embattled minister abused his office by awarding consultancy N1.3bn contract for the Nigerian Air Start-up to Tianero Nigeria Limited.

Details later