Kaduna, Borno abductions: ActionAid demands swift rescue, improved school security

ActionAid Nigeria a civil society organization has expressed outrage over the abduction of schoolchildren and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in separate incidents across Kaduna and Borno states.

The condemnation follows reports that over 280 pupils and teachers were abducted by bandits from LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Kaduna State, on Thursday. The attack reportedly involved gunmen who invaded the community, shooting sporadically before whisking away the victims.

This horrifying incident comes barely a day after insurgents abducted roughly 200 IDPs, mostly women collecting firewood near Ngala, Borno State.

ActionAid calls for immediate action

In a statement signed by Country Director Andrew Mamedu, ActionAid decried the abductions, drawing parallels to the harrowing experiences of the Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls. Mamedu emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the risk of repeating past tragedies with each passing moment.

“We call on the Kaduna and Borno State Governments, alongside the Federal Government, to prioritize the immediate and safe rescue of the abducted IDPs and schoolchildren,” the statement demanded.

Mamudu further condemned the lack of decisive action

“It is unacceptable that over 200 Nigerians in Borno were kidnapped since February 29th without any concrete steps towards their rescue. The abduction of these children in Kaduna just days later adds another layer of despair. We cannot tolerate such failures and sluggish progress in securing the release of our fellow citizens.”

Accountability, safe schools initiative urged

ActionAid emphasized the need for accountability and justice for the victims. They urged security agencies to learn from past mistakes and implement effective measures to prevent future attacks.

The statement also highlighted the importance of the Safe Schools Initiative, a program aimed at ensuring a secure learning environment for Nigerian children. ActionAid stressed the urgency of implementing this initiative, particularly given the current insecurity that has pushed over 20 million children out of school.

International support sought

Mamedu concluded by urging the international community, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders to join the fight for the safe and immediate return of the abducted IDPs and schoolchildren.