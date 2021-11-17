ASHON assigns portfolios to new executive officers

Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has assigned portfolios to its new executive officers in a bid to sustain the Association’s competitive edge.

The Association earlier announced its principal officers as Sam Onukwue, Chairman; Sehinde Adenagbe, 1st Vice Chairman and Ify Ejezie, 2nd Vice Chairman

Under the new structure, Bunmi Ajayi of Sigma Securities has emerged the Public Relations Officer (PRO); Dare Adejumo of Pivot Capital, Treasurer; Olumiyiwa Adeyemi of Atlas Portfolio, Business Development Officer.

Thomas Oyedokun of DSU Brokerage Services Limited and Charles Egbunonwo of Fortnight Securities are also on the Council.

Apart from the election of the principal officers, that of other Council members was part of the high point of ASHON’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The outgone Chairman, Onyewenchukwu Ezeagu, who is now an ex-officio member, had in his valedictory speech thanked ASHON members for their support during his tenure and urged them to accord the current executive members co-operation.

Addressing the shareholders at the last AGM, Ezeagu highlighted some of the achievements during his tenure.

“Without the risk of immodesty for blowing one’s trumpet, it is considered important at this grand occasion to put on record the few things we were able to achieve.

“These include but not limited to the creation of visibility for the association as a respected voice in capital market issues, widening the scope of income-generating activities for our members outside the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited and NASD platforms,” Ezeagu said.