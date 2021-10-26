NDEP PLC announces new executive appointments

The Niger Delta Exploration & Production (NDEP) Plc, an Independent Integrated Energy Company in Nigeria, has announced the appointments of Ebenezer Ageh and Temitayo Ogunbanjo as Chief Technical Officer and General Manager, Refinery, respectively.

According to Ladi Jadesimi, chairman of NDEP, the appointments are “in continuation of the company’s ongoing, forward-looking preparations for the new challenges of growth and transformation as the emerging leading Nigerian Independent Energy Company”.

In a statement issued by the company, Ageh, the Chief Technical Officer, has over 25 years of experience with a proven record of accomplishments in deep water production operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (Mars Basin), Offshore West Africa (Bonga Main Development, Bonga North Project & EA) and Onshore Assets in Nigeria. During this time, he managed various production engineering projects for Shell across the globe and championed LEAN initiatives in Shell Operations in Sub Saharan Africa.

He holds a PhD holder in Leadership from the Dallas Baptist University, Texas, USA, Bachelors (B.Eng.) and a Master of Science (M.sc) in Chemical Engineering from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria and has attended various executive management programs at Harvard Business School, IMD Business School and the London Management Center.

He is also a professional member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCE).

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Chief Operating Officer for First Hydrocarbon Nigeria from 2016 to 2020, during which he led the rapid turnaround of OML 26 to a high performing asset with significant increases in its resource base and improved operational efficiency across the company.

Ogunbanjo, the General Manager, Refinery, according to the release, has over 20 years of experience in the downstream sector with core competencies in General Management, Strategy & Execution, Operations & Supply Chain. He has served in various capacities such as Managing Director, Integrated Oil & Gas Limited, Chief Marketing Officer, Oando Supply & Trading and Head, Energy Investments, Ocean & Oil Holdings.

He holds an MBA from the Cardiff Business School, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University. He attended the Senior Executive Program at Harvard Business School. He is a professional member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) Nigeria, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Energy Institute UK.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the Managing Director for Levene Trading Limited from 2018 to 2020, where he was responsible for managing the trading business of the company.

Gbite Falade, MD/CEO of NDEP, said these appointments represent bold steps that the company is making to deepen its human capital, while increasing the company’s execution capacity.

“NDEP is set for increased value creation, and development of its critical human resources,” Falade said.

Niger Delta Exploration & Production Plc (NDEP) is an Independent integrated Energy Company incorporated on March 25, 1992 (as the Midas Drilling Fund) it assumed its current name in November 1996.

The Company attained First Oil from its flagship asset – The Ogbele marginal Field on August 28th, 2005 and has successfully produced crude oil from more than ten wells it had drilled so far.