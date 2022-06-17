Anambra PDP NASS, State Assembly candidates collect certificates of return

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidates for National and State Houses of Assembly from Anambra State have collected their certificates of return from the primary election recently conducted.

The Anambra PDP legislative candidates, numbering 30 collected their certificates in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates,

Stella Oduah, senator representing Anambra North said they will synergise and evolve strategies to emerged victorious at the general election and deliver the state to PDP.

Oduah said Anambra was a PDP state despite being governed by an All Progressives Grand Alliance-led administration of Charles Soludu and where the Labour Party president candidate, Peter Obi hailed from.

She said: “What we want to assure them is definitely the victory is ours. By God’s grace we are going to win this and in winning this, all PDP will enjoy.

“About six of us are sitting members in the National Assembly and about six as well for state assembly.

“The rest are new people but with wonderful antecedents. For those who are already sitting, if you take Hon Lynda Ikpeazu who is representing Onitsha North and South, you have to visit to see the remarkable work that is going and would continue going on.

“We are not jittery that the Labour Party is coming into Anambra. It is not the first time new parties are coming into Anambra. But like I said Anambra is a PDP state. That apart, we have people with capacity and antecedents of performance. When you have those two, what do you have to fear? You don’t have to fear anything. Politics is local. What we are contesting for is to represent our people to ensure that we continue doing the good work we have been doing.

“They know we are performers. So they cannot leave what they know to go to what they do not know. Our campaign is going to be what we have done, what we are doing and what we are going to do. Labour cannot say that. Labour is in anticipation of what they might do. So you do not have a comparison. We are not jittery at all. We are more than capable and we are going to defeat Labour.

“On how we get along with the governor of Anambra State, we get on very well. First of all we are brothers and sisters. He is our Governor no doubt about that. But you are talking about legislative elections. He will support us for the simple reason that he knows our capacity.

“We were not last time, but 2023 we are going to be the majority party and that is where the Igbos should be. We should be at the centre. So this is not about brotherhood and sisterhood, but what is best for our people and we believe we are best for our people.”

Also, speaking after receiving the Return Certificates, Chris Uba, candidate for Anambra south senatorial district reiterated their commitment towards ensuring victory for the PDP at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

He said: “It has been a long journey but God has helped us to get to this place and we are promising Anambra people that we are ready for the election and we are going to succeed. We have the capacity and everything to run and win this election.

“PDP has no problem. We are one united family. The Labour you are talking about is our brother. Obi is our brother. He is even going to support us because he knows our capacity and we are ready to succeed.

“Our Governor is very close to us. He is the Governor of our State. He is our father. We respect him. We are all his children. He has to support us and we are going to succeed. We are cooperating with the Governor. We do not have a problem. We are one family.

“For the presidential election we do not have any problem. You are talking about Obi. Obi is our brother. If God says Obi is going to be President, he is going to be President. Anybody God says is going to be we are going to support the person.”

On his part, Vincent Ekene, member representing Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency of Anambra state who is also a PDP candidate seeking re-election said they will battle tooth and nails to win elections for themselves and their party.