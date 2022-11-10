74 persons hospitalised, as hoodlums attack Atiku’s campaign team in Maiduguri

About 74 persons were hospitalised while several vehicles were vandalised as hoodlums attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The PDP Presidential campaign Spokesperson, Dino Melaye disclosed this during the party’s rally in Maiduguri, who alleged that the act was part of attempts to stop the PDP campaign rally in the state.

He said: “They deployed their thugs to attack our convoys with stones, sticks, machetes as we left the Shehu’s Palace to come to the Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.”

Melaye had lamented that the thugs were deployed in many strategic locations to attack their supporters.

“But we want to assure them that nobody can stop us,” he said.

But speaking at the rally, the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, pledged to end the insecurity currently ravaging parts of the country and revamp the Lake Chad region, to restore economic stability in the North.

Atiku also vowed to revitalise the oil exploration in Borno which was started several years earlier.

The PDP candidate lamented that the APC administration they elected in the past seven years, “only brought hunger, lack of peace, unemployment, among others. If you elect me, I will do all these for you.”

According to him,.“When I visited the Shehu of Borno he demanded three to four things and I pledged to fulfil the promises to the Shehu of Borno that if the Nigerian people elect us God willing. He demanded for the revitalisation of the Chad Basin Authority.

“When I was working in Borno, Chad Basin was working, farmers were working and there was wealth. I pledged that when elected I would revitalise the Chad Basin Authority.

“He demanded for the return of peace, so, I pledged that I will return peace in Borno because I have not seen what will make Borno not to have peace till now.

“He also demanded for the construction of road networks in the state and those that connect other states and countries. So, if you elcect us we will do that. He demanded for the creation of jobs for Borno youths and the North-East.

“The Shehu of Borno asked us to ensure that other local governments are connected to electricity in Borno and I pledged to do that if elected.”