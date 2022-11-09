PDP’s House of Reps’ candidate re-engages women sweepers disengaged by APC govt in Kwara

Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) contesting for the Federal House of Representatives from Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency in Kwara State has re-engaged women sweepers engaged by the Bukola Saraki-led PDP Administration under Clean and Green Programme in Kwara State.

Thousands of women sweepers were engaged by the Bukola Saraki-led Administration and sustained by AbdulFattah Ahmed’s Government for eight years before the emergence of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Administration of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who disengaged them and cancelled Green and Clean Programme.

The women, who used to sweep and clean streets and main roads on a daily basis to maintain cleanliness and hygiene across the 18 local government areas of the state, had been jobless until Ajia came to their rescue and re-engaged them with a view to paying them monthly allowance of N500,000, altogether.

Ajia, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while adopting and re-engaging the affected women that fall within Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency of Kwara State, pledged to pay a monthly allowance of N500,000 to the women sweepers within the jurisdiction of his Constituency.

Speaking at the official handover of the first monthly allowance of N500,000 under Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia – MIA Foundation on Tuesday, Ajia said that the visit and payment of N500,000 were meant to show empathy, solidarity with women sweepers and offer hope for the affected women who were disengaged from their regular paid job of sweeping the streets and main roads in the state.

“I am here today to sympathise with our mothers, who have suffered for this State, many of them were laid-off from their government paid job and have been going through pains and agony. I am here to assure them that their pains will soon be over.

“When PDP takes over Nigeria, Kwara and all levels of government, they (women sweepers) will continue to enjoy those things they used to get when PDP was in power. I sympathise with them on the current situation in Nigeria as the commodity prices have skyrocketed, making situations worse for many households.

“I sympathise with them as they go through pains to send their children to school. I encourage them not to lose hope and I assure them that the government that cares for people is about to come. Their role is to pray and vote for us. I also admonish them to be patient, steadfast and resolute in whatever they believe in.

Bilikis Umar, one of the cleaners, who spoke on behalf of others, said: “We thank Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia for coming to our aid, Allah (God) will continue to bless him. We were employed and enjoyed so much during former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s Administrations.

“That time we were usually paid N6,000 and through our savings; we did a lot of things and catered for our families. But now, nothing is moving well again. We pray that God brings back PDP to power.”