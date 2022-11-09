Nigerians are looking up to PDP to rescue them from APC affliction – Adeoye

Adelaja Adeoye, an entrepreneur, is a former national publicity secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and is currently a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. He is also the PDP’s candidate for Oshodi/Isolo federal constituency for next year’s election. In this exclusive interview with INIOBONG IWOK, he spoke about the chances of the PDP in the 2023 polls, spate of insecurity, among other issues. Excerpts:

What is your take on the preparation for the 2023 general election by INEC?

I am very hopeful that the 2023 general election will usher in a new dispensation that will give hope for a recovered Nigeria. The campaign is now in full swing but we must ensure that we speak to our people to make the right choices at the poll so as not to go back to where we are coming from. Basically for me, we must be able to elect leaders that will revive the economy, create more jobs and ensure that there is national unity.

Are you confident that INEC would conduct free and fair polls next year?

We have seen how it was done in the Osun governorship election. Technology has added more credence to our election, with the use of the BIVAS machine. If the technology is not compromised and the electoral umpire stands their ground, the next election will be free and fair.

What is your take on the PDP crisis; don’t you think it may affect the party’s chances in next year’s polls?

The truth is that there is no party without internal wrangling. Even amongst friends and family there are disagreements but the ability to resolve them quickly and close ranks is the ultimate thing that must be done. PDP is already using the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism across the state.

I believe the stakeholders are also meeting because winning the general election is in the best interest of our party. Aside from this, Nigerians are graciously looking up to the PDP as the way out to rescue them from the doldrums of the ruling APC.

In Lagos State, Jandor is also challenging the incumbent. What are his chances?

Jandor paired with Funke Akindele are very popular and I believe Lagosians will vote for him overwhelmingly.

There are fears that the election may be marred by violence, especially in areas where the opposition have a stronghold. What is your take?

It is the duty of INEC and the security operatives to ensure that electorates go to the poll without fear of harassment. There must be adequate security to nib all these fears of violence in the bud because this is not the first time we are going into the election.

There are complaints from stakeholders about the high number of invalid CVR registration in Southern states, when compared to the Northern States, according to information by INEC. What is your take?

This is not true, I have lived in the North before, I can tell you for free that the level of voter education, awareness, mobilization and participation is very high in the North compared to South Nigeria. Until we begin to take what is dear and important to our lives important because we begin to see changes.

What is your take on the spate of insecurity in the country?

Insecurity has become an ugly nightmare for all Nigerians. In those days people were more afraid of armed robbers but now, even armed robbers are now very afraid of kidnappers. We would surely come out of all these when we are able to elect leaders who have the political will to put an end to all the insecurities across the country.