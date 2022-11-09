Ajia declares issue-based campaign, receives committee report on research, strategies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives Candidate, for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has promised that the party would execute an issue-based campaign for the 2023 general election.

Ajia, who gave the assurance in Ilorin when he received reports from the Committees on Research, Planning and Strategy, recently set up by his Campaign Organisation Team; pointed out that there would be no need for propaganda.

The advisory council of the Ibrahim Ajia Campaign Organisation is headed by Hon. Sikirullahi Sholagberu, a one-time chairman of Ilorin West local government.

Sholagberu said they were strategizing to ensure that solid and proper foundation is laid.

“We have to strategize because it is good for us to plan well so as not to fail. The business is not as usual, that is why we have to research to know what to do and not; where to go and not to, in order to achieve success,” he said.

The committee headed by former Chairman of llorin West local government, Ahmed Bayero, had Ayodeji Muritala as secretary with Yekini Ilobu, Musa Muhammad, Kehinde Baale and Luqman Giwa as members.

Bayero explained that the report was a product of public input, opinions and advice given by relevant stakeholders, adding that past mistakes were also identified in order to avoid such in the future.

He noted that if the recommendations contained in the report were strictly followed, it will result in election victory for the Ilorin West/Asa House of Representatives candidate, Ibrahim Ajia, and other candidates of the party both at the federal and state levels.

Bayero added that members of the committee will make themselves available for any clarification, adding that they would come up with recommendations, ‘if there is need for such’.

Committee on Contact, Mobilisation and Youth, had Hajia Monsurat Omotosho, Ayinke Oladimeji, Hajia Fatimoh, Yusuf Babatude, Aliyu Oniye,

Other members of the committee are Ajia’s two former co-aspirants; Oba Aluko, Suleiman Warah, Lanre Okanlawon, Mufutau Yahya, while Hon. Oladimeji Shuaib is the secretary, and Isiaka Magaji.

Rahmat Adesina, former Commissioner for Women Affairs, and other dignitaries were present at the programme.

Ibrahim Ajia, who expressed satisfaction on the report on campaign plans, thanked all committee leaders for not only accepting to serve on that purpose but for also coming up with fantastic report for the campaign council.

He equally appreciated their passion and love for the party and for development of Kwara State, saying, “this is a brilliant performance and quite commendable.”

“I am happy that you could come up with this despite the little resources available. The submission of this report marks the beginning of an important journey that will produce a federal lawmaker in Asa/Ilorin West federal constituency, who will ensure an effective, responsible and quality representation,” he said.

Ajia added that the report will be made available to the campaign council at the state level and all the PDP candidates in the state while his campaign group’s Advisory Council will also peruse the report.

The House of Reps candidate said that his campaign organisation will be guided by the report even as he told members of the committee that having submitted the report; their jobs have not finished as they will remain valuable asset to the campaign organisation.

The security expert assured party members that they will work together as one and he will make sure that adequate security is provided during the coming election, promising that whoever works for the party’s victory will not be taken for granted.

On issue-based campaign, Ajia argued that the APC had already de-marketed itself and that the only thing the PDP needed to do ‘is to highlight’ the ruling party’s failures, lamenting that things had never gotten this bad.

Ajia urged electorate in the state not to get intimidated but rather stand firm and resist any form of intimidation.

“There are security fears everywhere leaving anyone travelling by road to feel unsafe; Nigerians had already seen the level the APC had taken the country to, it is left for them to take an important decision next year.”

As the ambassador of the young people, Ajia noted that the segment with the highest population when it comes to registered voters in the country are the young people, who had according to him, promised to vote for the PDP in order to produce a new crop of leaders that will change things for the better in the country.

“It will be easy to tell the young people that APC is the reason why they are unemployed, why they are hungry and why their family members are being kidnapped,” he said.