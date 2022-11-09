Lagos 2023: Accord Party unveils Afolayan as deputy governorship candidate

Hakeem Dickson, the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Lagos State has unveiled real estate expert and entrepreneur, Mojisola Afolayan as his running mate ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Afolayan’s unveiling to the media and party members was held Tuesday, at Hakeem Dickson’s Oceanview apartments in Lekki.

Speaking at the unveiling, Dickson said with the unveiling of Afolayan the party was prepared for the gubernatorial election and was in the race to win.

Dickson, a former Surulere council chairman and commissioner in the previous governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, said Afolayan was picked among several others after a careful assessment of her quality and achievement.

He described the running mate as a young leader, who is successful in the real estate sector, adding that her managerial experience would help in the quest to change the narrative and reposition Lagos State.

“Immediately I met Afolayan. I knew she would be my running mate. Also to get the best running mate, the party set up a committee that had to use Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats, (SWOT) analysis to determine her emergence. The committee gave her the highest point that made her emerge”.

In her acceptance speech, Afolayan thanked the party for finding her worthy for the position, noting that as a Lagosian who was born and raised in the state, she was aware of the leadership gap in the state and the plight of Lagosian presently.

She advised Lagosian and Nigerians to vote wisely in the 2023 polls, stressing that the 2023 general election would decide the future of the country and Lagos.

She pledged to work diligently and responsively to reposition Lagos, while every segment of the society would be given a sense of belonging in the administration.

According to Afolayan,” This is the time to buckle up, vote your conscience, and give yourself a chance to experience the Lagos of your dreams. If you are in your 40s or approaching 40 just like me, Time is not on your side; time waits for no one. Our options are limited at this time.

“Would you rather pack up and give up on your aspirations, all your years of working experience, your company, your business, your factories, firms, shops, industries, or warehouse and chase the middle-class dream of the UK, Canada, Finland, or the US promises?”.

Answering questions on the party’s chances in the election, Dickson lamented the deplorable infrastructures across Lagos State, noting that it was due to years of neglect and lack of planning by previous administrations.

He promised that if elected his administration had instituted strategies on how to transform Lagos and improve the lives of the people.

“structure would not matter in next year’s election, because the people want to vote in candidates they know can deliver”, Dickson said.

“I have never lost any election since I ventured into politics. So we are not timid of major opposition because we are here for the people”, he added.