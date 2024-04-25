Former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi emerges Ondo PDP guber candidate

Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of Ondo State, , has on Thursday, emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi emerged after he garnered a total number of 264 votes out of 621 at the party’s primary election of the party conducted at the International Culture and Events Center, Akure.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjajpo declared Ajayi as winner of the primary.

Meanwhile, a former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo polled 157 votes to become second.

Ajayi will be slugging it out with Lucky Ayedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress and candidates in other parties.