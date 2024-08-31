Taraba PDP elects Abubakar Bawa as new chairman

The Taraba State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP has elected the Special Assistant to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state on political matters, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa as the new State Chairman of the party.

Abubakar Bawa alongside other executive members, was on Saturday, elected as the sole candidate at the party’s state congress, held at Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The election of the new executive of the party followed the expiration of the tenure of the caretaker committee members of the party in the state headed by Hon. Nuhu Abe and his executive members.

After due consultations among the party stakeholders, the sole candidature of Bawa and his team of executive members was accepted.

The caretaker chairman of the party Hon. Nuhu Abe while presenting the new executive members to the convention, said he was confident that the Bawa’s team would continue to win elections in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected PDP chairman Alh. Abubakar Bawa assured the party members of an open-door administration and an all-inclusive policy to sell the party’s manifesto to the people of the state.

Also in his remark at the occasion, Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba State expressed confidence in the Bawa’s led executive and promised his administration’s full support to the party for development in the state.