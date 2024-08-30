Anambra LGA poll: APC drags ANSIEC, House of Assembly to court

All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra state chapter, has dragged the State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) and State House of Assembly to court over the local government poll date.

The party is seeking the court to restrain the electoral body from conducting the local government council poll scheduled for Sept. 28.

According to the writ of summons with suit number 261/2024, sighted by our reporter before the Anambra State High Court in Awka, the APC is requesting the court to restrain ANSIEC from conducting the local government council elections based on the amended Anambra State electoral law.

The party also seeks an order to cancel, nullify, and set aside any election conducted by ANSIEC on Sept. 28, based on Section 23 of the Anambra State Electoral Law 2024.

The APC is also seeking an injunction to restrain ANSIEC, its agents, servants, officers, or any other representatives from implementing the provisions of Section 23(1) of the Anambra State Electoral Law 2024 as amended.

The party is also requesting a declaration that, based on the combined provisions of Paragraph 12 of Part II of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 150 of the Electoral Act 2022, the National Assembly has the power to make laws concerning voter registration and procedures regulating elections to local government councils.

The APC argued that Section 23(1) of the Anambra State Electoral Law 2024, which stipulates a 30-day notice period for local government council elections in the state, is null and void as it conflicts with Section 103(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which is part of the procedure for conducting elections to council positions.

It contended that ANSIEC cannot validly conduct elections in the 21 local government councils of the state without adhering to Section 103(3) and Section 150 of the National Electoral Act.

The party is also seeking an order compelling ANSIEC to provide statutory notice of the election to the plaintiff as prescribed under Section 103(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.