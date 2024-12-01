24 Netflix movies to watch this December 2024

December 2024 brings a fresh lineup of exciting films and series to Netflix, offering something for everyone this festive season. From heartwarming family tales to intense thrillers and documentaries, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Here are 24 Netflix originals you can watch this December.

December 4th

1. That Christmas

Directed by Simon Otto, That Christmas is a heartwarming animated holiday film. It follows a series of intertwining stories in Wellington-on-Sea, where the worst snowstorm in history disrupts everyone’s plans, including Santa’s. The film explores themes of family, love, loneliness, and Christmas magic.

2. The Children’s Train

Set in post-World War II Italy, The Children’s Train tells the story of Antonietta, a mother who is forced to send her son, Amerigo, to the North to live with a wealthier family. The film explores themes of poverty, sacrifice, and the emotional toll of wartime decisions.

3. The Only Girl in the Orchestra

This documentary short, directed by Molly O’Brien, follows Orin O’Brien, the first female double bassist in the New York Philharmonic. Now retired, O’Brien looks back on her groundbreaking career, working with Leonard Bernstein and making history in a male-dominated field.

December 5th

4. Black Doves — Season 1

In this British spy thriller, Keira Knightley plays Helen Webb, a wife and mother who secretly works as a top spy for a covert organisation. When her lover is killed, she teams up with an old friend to uncover a dangerous conspiracy that threatens global security.

5. Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld — Season 1

This teen animated series follows Jentry Chau, a 16-year-old Chinese-American girl who discovers she has fiery supernatural powers. As her birthday approaches, she must face a demon king hunting her down.

December 6th

6. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter stars in her first-ever holiday music special, bringing festive cheer with holiday hits, unexpected duets, and comedic cameos. This variety show promises to be a lighthearted addition to the holiday season.

7. Biggest Heist Ever

This documentary explores the story of Morgan (aka Razzlekhan) and her husband, who were involved in one of the most lucrative Bitcoin heists in history. Their arrest and subsequent trial are covered in this wild tale of crime and intrigue.

8. Camp Crasher

In this Argentinian comedy, a single mother steps in as a bus driver for her son’s camping trip, hoping to win back his affection. What follows is a road trip full of mishaps and moments of bonding.

9. Echoes of the Past — Season 1

Set in the Middle East, this drama follows Yehia, a man wrongly accused of his sister’s murder. As he seeks vengeance and tries to uncover the true killer, the series delves into the complexities of justice and revenge.

10. Mary

Directed by D.J. Caruso, Mary is a faith-based movie that tells the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. The film explores Mary’s journey from her miraculous conception to her flight from King Herod’s murderous wrath, shedding light on the woman behind the biblical figure.

December 11th

11. Maria

In this biographical drama, Angelina Jolie stars as Maria Callas, one of the greatest opera singers of all time. Set during Callas’ final days in Paris, the film examines her life, career, and the personal struggles she faced.

12: One Hundred Years of Solitude — Season 1

Adapted from Gabriel García Márquez’s iconic novel, this Colombian series follows seven generations of the Buendía family in the town of Macondo. The series explores themes of love, memory, and fate, with an unforgettable narrative that spans a century.

December 12th

13. La Palma

This Norwegian series follows a family on holiday in La Palma, where disaster strikes after a young researcher discovers signs of an impending volcanic eruption. Tensions rise as the family faces life-threatening danger.

14. No Good Deed — Season 1

This comedy-drama series revolves around three families who are vying to purchase the same 1920s Spanish villa, believing it will solve all their problems. However, they quickly discover that their dream home is more of a nightmare.

December 13th

15. 1992 — Limited Series

Set in Spain, this crime thriller series follows Amparo, a woman investigating her husband’s mysterious death. As she delves deeper, she uncovers a series of murders linked to a serial killer operating in the early 1990s.

16. Carry-On

In this high-stakes thriller, Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent, is blackmailed into letting a dangerous package onto a Christmas Day flight. As the clock ticks down, Ethan races to prevent disaster while uncovering a web of deceit.

17. Disaster Holiday

This South African holiday comedy centres on a workaholic father who takes his family on a supposed exotic vacation to win their favour. However, his plans go awry when he mistakenly books a trip to Durban instead of Zanzibar, leading to a series of chaotic events.

December 19th

18. The Dragon Prince — Season 7

The animated series The Dragon Prince returns for its final season, concluding the second arc of its story. This season follows two human princes and an elven assassin as they try to bring peace to their warring lands.

December 20th

19. Ferry 2

A sequel to the film Ferry, this movie follows the character as he grapples with his violent past and attempts to maintain a low profile. But a return to his former life draws him back into the world of crime.

20. The Six Triple Eight

Directed by Tyler Perry, this star-studded drama tells the true story of the 6888th Battalion, an all-Black unit of women who delivered mail to soldiers during World War II. Despite being given an impossible task, they successfully sorted years’ worth of backlogged letters, providing a vital link between soldiers and their families.

21. Umjolo: Day Ones

This South African drama explores the relationships of four women as they navigate love, commitment, and self-discovery. In the first part of the four-film series, Zanele grapples with her feelings for her best friend, Andile, who is married with children.

22. UniverXO Dabiz — Season 1

This Spanish docusoap follows renowned chef Dabiz Muñoz as he faces tough decisions about the future of his three-Michelin-star restaurant. The series provides an intimate look at his professional and personal journey.

December 26th

23. Squid Game — Season 2

After a three-year hiatus, Squid Game returns with a second season. Player 456, who won the first game, returns to participate in another life-or-death game with new players. This highly anticipated season continues the gripping tale of survival and high stakes.

December 28th

24. Maestro in Blue — Season 3

The third and final season of Maestro in Blue follows a musician who travels to a scenic Greek island to lead a music festival. As he navigates unexpected romance and finds himself entangled in local mysteries, the season draws to a close with answers to long-standing questions.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

