Five movies to watch on Netflix this August 2024

As summer heats up, Netflix is turning up the excitement with a slate of new releases that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

From gripping mysteries to intense dramas, here are five must-watch shows and movies premiering this August that promise to deliver non-stop thrills and unforgettable stories.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder ‘season one’ – August 1

Step into the small English town of Little Kilton, where the mystery of Andie Bell’s disappearance has puzzled residents for five years. Believed to have been killed by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then took his own life, the case seems closed. However, 17-year-old Pippa Fitz-Amobi, played by Emma Myers, is determined to uncover the truth. Based on Holly Jackson’s acclaimed trilogy, this thrilling series promises suspense and intrigue from start to finish.

The Umbrella Academy ‘season four’ – August 8

The Hargreeves siblings are back for a final season, and the stakes have never been higher. Following the dramatic events at the Hotel Oblivion, their timeline is reset, and they are scattered without their powers. As they navigate their new reality, a shadowy group known as The Keepers starts to question the fabric of their world, predicting a monumental reckoning. The siblings must reunite and face these new challenges to restore balance. Fans of the series won’t want to miss this climactic chapter.

Daughters – August 14

“Daughters” is a heartfelt documentary by filmmaker Natalie Rae and social change advocate Angela Patton. Over eight years, the film follows Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, and Ja’Ana as they prepare for a Daddy-Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers. This moving portrait explores themes of empathy, forgiveness, and the strength of familial bonds strained by the criminal justice system. It’s a powerful story of resilience and the quest for connection in the face of adversity.

The Frog ‘season one’ –August 22

The mystery and suspense of “The Frog,” featuring Kim Yoon-seok’s return to television after nearly two decades. Set in a secluded woodland cottage, the quiet life of Yoon-seok’s character is disrupted by the arrival of an unpredictable guest, played by Go Min-shi. This series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its dark and captivating storyline.

Incoming – August 23

“Incoming” captures the chaos and excitement of one unforgettable night in the lives of a group of high school freshmen. These four freshmen are faced with the greatest challenge of their young lives: their first high school party.