5 new Netflix movies to watch this July 2024

As the summer of 2024 heats up, Netflix continues to deliver an exciting lineup of new movies that promise to captivate audiences of all tastes.

From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and adventurous comedies, July brings a diverse selection of films to the streaming platform.

Whether you’re seeking edge-of-your-seat suspense or a feel-good escape, Netflix’s latest releases are set to entertain and inspire viewers around the globe.

Here are five new movies on Netflix this July that are not to be missed.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – July 3

Netflix is bringing back the classic “Beverly Hills Cop” series with “Axel F,” the fourth installment and the first in over 20 years. Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley, the smart-talking detective, who comes back to Beverly Hills when his daughter’s life is threatened. Teaming up with her ex-boyfriend (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and some old pals, they uncover a major conspiracy.

The man with 1000 kids – July 3

This three-part documentary series unravels the shocking tale of Jonathan Meijer, a Dutch man who seemed like the perfect sperm donor. Despite initially claiming to limit his donations to a few families, it becomes evident that Meijer donated to 11 Dutch sperm banks and numerous individuals globally. The series investigates his motives and state of mind throughout this extensive deception.

Exploding Kittens – July 13

The well-known Exploding Kittens card game inspires this new zany Netflix animated series. It begins with an eternal conflict between God and the Devil, who are sent to Earth as talking cats. Featuring Tom Ellis as Godcat and Sasheer Zamata as Devilcat, “Exploding Kittens” promises to be a much-discussed Netflix series this month.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 – July 18

The popular Netflix series “Cobra Kai” begins its sixth and final season on July 18, marking the beginning of the end. Following the defeat of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in the previous season, new conflicts arise with the return of Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove), who is undoubtedly scheming anew. Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), and their students will confront formidable challenges, promising surprises for longtime fans as the show embarks on its farewell journey in three parts.

Desperate Lies

Liana (Juliana Paes) faces a turbulent upheaval when she discovers her husband Tomás’ (Vladimir Brichta) affair with a close friend. Distraught, she seeks solace during a night out, where she encounters Oscar (Felipe Abib) who offers her drugs. The evening takes a dark turn when Oscar assaults Liana, leaving her grappling with the trauma. Soon after, Liana discovers she is pregnant. Determined to uncover the father’s identity, she undergoes testing, only to learn a shocking truth: she’s pregnant with twins, each conceived by different men.