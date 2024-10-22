Bill seeking to establish Ibadan State passes second reading

A bill seeking to create Ibadan State has passed through second reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The constitutional amendment bill, sponsored by Akeem Adeyemi (APC, Oyo) and six others, seeks to create a new Oyo State, with Oyo town as capital, while remaining part of the state will be renamed Ibadan State, with capital in Ibadan.

The bill was referred to the committee on constitutional review on Tuesday by Speaker Tajudeen Abass without debate by the lawmakers. He said the bill was straightforward legislation that did not require debate.

Oyo State was established by the military regime of General Murtala Mohammed on February 3, 1976, following the division of the former Western State.

Osun State was created from Oyo State in August 1991, by the Ibrahim Babangida military regime.

Several bills seeking to create Ibadan and Oke Ogun States from the present Oyo State have failed in the past. In the ongoing constitution review, there is a bill to create Oke-Ogun State, sponsored by Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun).

Share