House of Representatives clarifies position on bill proposing return to regional government

In response to recent media reports, the Nigerian House of Representatives has clarified its position on the proposed draft bill that suggests Nigeria should return to a regional system of government.

The House emphasised that while it supports robust debate and the exchange of ideas for national improvement, the bill in question, authored by Akin Fapohunda, has not been formally presented for consideration.

It is neither listed as a bill by any member nor submitted as a memorandum to the Constitution Review Committee.

Akin Rotimi, the House spokesman, in a statement released on Saturday, stated that the legislative body neither disowned nor owned the proposal and that it is not currently before the House. He also urged the media to ensure accuracy in reporting to foster national unity.

“Regarding the specific memo authored by Citizen Dr Akin Fapohunda, the House maintains that his proposal has not come before the House Committee on Rules and Business for listing as a bill by any member, nor has it been submitted by way of memoranda to the House Committee on Constitution Review.

“To clarify the misinformation, the House states that contrary to inaccurate reports suggesting that the House “disowned the bill” or “rejected the bill,” the House has neither disowned nor owned the proposal,” the statement reads.

The statement outlined the three main routes for proposing constitutional amendments: Through legislation by a House member, by submitting proposals to the Constitution Review Committee, and through a bill introduced by the executive branch.

He added that the 10th Assembly remains dedicated to an inclusive constitution review process, inviting individuals and groups to contribute via [email protected] or through their website at www.hccr.gov.ng.

“We encourage the media to accurately report and frame public discourse in a way that promotes national cohesion. The document being circulated is not a bill, as it is not before parliament, and is, at best, a memo or proposal by a citizen,” Rotimi said.