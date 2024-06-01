Netflix’s June 2024 lineup promises an array of captivating movies and TV shows, with fresh additions bound to captivate audiences.

Fans of the beloved period drama Bridgerton will eagerly anticipate the arrival of season three part two.

Here are 6 best movies on Netflix right now in June 2024

Sweet Tooth: season 3 — June 6

Netflix’s “Sweet Tooth” will conclude its fantasy tale with its third and final season this month. Continuing from where season 2 left off, Gus, Jepperd, Wendy, and Bear venture to snow-covered Alaska in search of Gus’ mother, Birdie. Their quest intertwines with Birdie’s mission to unravel the origins of the deadly Sick. Dr. Singh joins their journey, harboring his own potentially perilous beliefs about Gus and his ability to reverse the virus. However, a new threat arises with Helen Zhang, her daughter Rosie, and the formidable Wolf Boys, aiming to restart human birth with Gus as a central figure in their plans.

Hit Man: — June 7

Inspired by a true story, “Hit Man,” directed by Richard Linklater, follows Gary Johnson, a school teacher who doubles as an undercover hitman for the police in New Orleans. Using various fake personas, Gary aids the police in trapping individuals seeking to hire assassins. However, when Madison, a desperate client seeking to escape her abusive husband, approaches him for help, Gary finds himself drawn into a dangerous world of deception with potentially lethal consequences.

Bridgerton: season 3 part 2 — June 13

Bridgerton returns for the second part of its third season, following a gripping cliffhanger where Colin Bridgerton proposes to Penelope Featherington. As anticipation builds for the Bridgerton family’s reaction and the revelation of Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown, viewers eagerly await the drama that unfolds. While specific plot details remain under wraps, fans can anticipate more of the high-society intrigue and lavish period costumes that define the series.

Trigger Warning — June 21

In “Trigger Warning,” a Netflix original movie, Jessica Alba returns to the action genre as Parker, a Special Forces commando. When her father dies unexpectedly, Parker returns to her hometown to run the family bar. As she investigates her father’s death, she clashes with a local gang controlling the town. Alongside her former boyfriend, now Sheriff Jesse, and his family, Parker seeks answers while navigating her new responsibilities.

A Family Affair: — June 28

In this romantic comedy, an unexpected relationship blossoms between two individuals with a significant age gap. Complicating matters is the involvement of Zara (Joey King), a former personal assistant to the arrogant movie star, Chris Cole (Zac Efron). Zara’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her mother, Brooke (Nicole Kidman), is romantically involved with her ex-boss. Determined to keep them apart, Zara faces comic consequences as Chris and Brooke’s bond deepens. Amidst the chaos, this unconventional relationship offers the trio unexpected opportunities for love, self-discovery, and happiness.

Òlòtūré: The Journey — June 28

“OLòtūré: The Journey” is a compelling sequel that follows a brave young journalist’s perilous mission to uncover corruption. Undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, she fights for survival while striving to find a route to Europe. Directed by Kenneth Gyang and produced by EbonyLife Studios, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Stan Nze, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.