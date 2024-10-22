Senate probes NDLEA illicit drug allegation against Ashiru, Kwara senator

The Nigerian Senate has constituted a six-member ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) against Ashiru Oyelola, the senator representing Kwara South.

The NDLEA recently claimed that the senator’s residence was being used as a drug den by dealers and users. According to the agency, a raid was conducted at 1:30 p.m. on February 4, 2024, during which two of the senator’s aides were arrested, while a third suspect managed to escape.

These allegations followed a controversial statement made by Ashiru during a plenary session last week, in which he described the NDLEA as “the most corrupt and compromised government agency” in the country. He also suggested the creation of a new organisation to tackle drug addiction and trafficking more effectively.

Raising a motion on the order of privilege during Tuesday’s plenary, Ashiru called on the Senate to take action.

“I want to assert that, in my life; I’m 68 years now, I do not identify with cannabis or any drug. Beyond taking water, I don’t take alcohol, I don’t take any drugs, I don’t even take carbonated drinks.

“I am of the opinion that for the protection of myself as a member of this assembly, for the protection of the Senate, we must do something about this”, he said.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, stressed the importance of handling the matter holistically.

“I don’t want to jump to a conclusion, but you (Ashiru) have never been invited by the NDLEA. You have never been charged before, NDLEA never said anything about you as a person”, Akpabio said.

The ad-hoc committee, chaired by Enyinnaya Abaribe, the senator representing Abia South, has been tasked with summoning the NDLEA to provide a detailed explanation of the allegations. The committee is expected to submit its findings within one week.

