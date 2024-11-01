Netflix’s November lineup is packed with films, each bringing something unique to the streaming platform. With stories ranging from thrilling animated adventures to emotional family dramas and sports face-offs.

Read also: Netflix: 5 movies to watch this October 2024

Here are 7 must-watch Netflix movies for November 2024

Pedro Páramo — November 6

Pedro Páramo adapts one of Mexico’s most significant literary works. The film stars the lead actor from The Lincoln Lawyer and follows the character Juan Preciado. After his mother’s death, Preciado travels to his birthplace to find his father, Pedro Páramo. What he encounters is a ghost town filled with mysterious figures who reveal stories of his father’s ruthless quest for wealth and power. As Preciado unravels these tales, the past and present collide, exposing truths about Pedro Páramo’s lost love. The film brings a new depth to the ghostly and surreal narrative that shaped Mexican literature.

Hot Frosty — November 13

Hot Frosty, a holiday romantic comedy, brings an imaginative twist to the Christmas genre. Lacey Chabert stars as Kathy, a widow who unexpectedly finds love again with a snowman she brings to life, played by Dustin Milligan. The story follows Kathy as she and her animated companion navigate their magical but fleeting romance. As Christmas approaches, Kathy is faced with the reality of her newfound love’s temporary existence, adding an emotional depth to their journey. With its mix of warmth and holiday spirit, Hot Frosty has quickly become one of the most anticipated holiday films on Netflix this year.

Read also: 6 Netflix movies to watch this September 2024

Joy — November 15

A biographical drama directed by Ben Taylor, Joy chronicles the creation of the first in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) baby, Louise Brown. Set in the 1960s and 1970s, the film follows scientist Robert Edwards, surgeon Patrick Steptoe, and nurse Jean Purdy as they pioneer this medical breakthrough. Starring James Norton as Edwards, Bill Nighy as Steptoe, and Thomasin McKenzie as Purdy, the story examines the challenges and triumphs they faced in bringing the revolutionary procedure to life. Premiered at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival, Joy offers a window into a pivotal moment in medical history, one that transformed the lives of countless families.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, live event — November 15

Bringing sports fans to the screen, Netflix’s live event will see YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul facing boxing legend Mike Tyson. Known for his controversial rise to boxing fame, Paul brings his 11 wins to the ring against the former undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson. Although Tyson is no longer in his prime, his reputation as one of boxing’s greats adds intrigue to the match-up. The live event includes an exciting undercard, with a much-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor, the undisputed super lightweight champion, and Amanda Serrano, the unified featherweight champion. The fight will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET, promising a night of intense action.

Read also: Five movies to watch on Netflix this August 2024

The Piano Lesson — November 22

An adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Piano Lesson brings family conflict and history to the forefront. Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, the story centres on a dispute between siblings Boy Willie (played by John David Washington) and Bernice (Danielle Deadwyler) over a cherished family piano. Their debate over whether to keep or sell the piano, carved by their enslaved ancestor, unearths questions about heritage, legacy, and trauma. Denzel Washington serves as producer, with his son Malcolm making his directorial debut. The Washington family’s involvement brings added depth to this emotional story, making it a must-watch for fans of rich storytelling.

Spellbound — November 22

Animated fans will be thrilled with Spellbound, a new release from Skydance Animation, helmed by industry veteran John Lasseter. Spellbound draws viewers into a magical world where a young princess sets out on a journey to save her parents, who have been transformed into monsters. Starring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem, the film explores courage, family, and self-discovery. Marking Skydance’s first major release on Netflix, Spellbound promises a blend of adventure and fantasy, with stunning animation and storytelling that could appeal to fans of Spirited Away and other animated classics.

Read also: 5 new Netflix movies to watch this July 2024

Our Little Secret — November 27

Lindsay Lohan returns to the holiday rom-com genre with Our Little Secret. In this film, Lohan stars as Avery, who spends Christmas with her boyfriend Cameron’s family. However, her past resurfaces when she discovers that her ex, Logan, is dating Cameron’s sister. Attempting to keep her previous relationship a secret from the family, Avery and Logan soon find themselves in humorous situations as they try to navigate the holidays without causing a scene. Featuring Ian Harding as Logan and Kristin Chenoweth in a supporting role, Our Little Secret promises a lighthearted end to Netflix’s November releases.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share