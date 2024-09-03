As September 2024 unfolds, Netflix offers a range of films to watch, catering to diverse tastes and interests.

This month’s lineup includes a mix of genres and storytelling styles, providing viewers with various options.

While September may mark the end of summer, there are still many summer blockbusters available on Netflix.

Read also: Five movies to watch on Netflix this August 2024

Here are 6 Netflix movies to watch this September 2024

Outlast (Season 2) — September 4

Outlast returns for Season 2, featuring 16 competitors vying for a million dollars with one crucial rule: they must be part of a team to win. In the unpredictable Alaskan wilderness, players must decide whether to form alliances, leverage their skills, and stay healthy. These competitors navigate harsh conditions and strategic decisions to increase their chances of victory.

The Perfect Couple — September 5

A murder mystery unfolds in The Perfect Couple when a body is found during a wealthy Nantucket family’s wedding party. The discovery threatens to expose hidden secrets within the Winbury family. Nicole Kidman plays the matriarch, Greer, alongside Liev Schreiber as her husband. The cast includes Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Billy Howle, and Donna Lynne Champlin. As the wedding falls apart, everyone in the party becomes a suspect.

Read also: 5 new Netflix movies to watch this July 2024

Rebel Ridge — September 6

In Rebel Ridge, Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), an ex-Marine, arrives in Shelby Springs to help his arrested cousin. Before reaching the courthouse, he’s unexpectedly thrown into a complex conspiracy involving the entire town, forcing him to rely on his skills to navigate the situation.

Uglies — September 13

“Uglies,” adapted from Scott Westerfeld’s novel, directed by McG and starring Joey King, the film is set in a world where a mandatory operation at 16 standardizes appearance to ideal beauty. Protagonist Tally Youngblood anticipates this transformation, but her friend Shay resists and escapes. Tally is faced with a choice by the authorities: locate Shay and report her, or forgo the operation herself, a decision that will alter her life.

Read also: 6 best movies on Netflix right now in June 2024

His Three Daughters — September 20

Elizabeth Olsen’s new film, “His Three Daughters,”. Directed by Azazel Jacobs, the story centres on three sisters who reunite to care for their ageing father in New City, while also mending their strained relationships. The cast features Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, Olsen, Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, and Jasmine Bracey.

Lisabi: The Uprising — September 27

This new epic continues to enhance Nollywood’s presence globally. The drama explores the life of the Yoruba hero, Lisabi, highlighting his role in leading a rebellion against the Oyo Empire with the support of fellow farmers. The series is set to offer an engaging portrayal of Lisabi’s historical impact in 18th-century Nigeria.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.