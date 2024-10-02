Netflix: 5 movies to watch this October 2024

As October approaches, Netflix offers a range of films that cater to various tastes, from horror to romance. Here are our picks for the most promising new titles this month.

Featuring films and specials that offer heart-wrenching stories and enjoyable journeys from home. Whether you’re seeking intensity, information, or upliftment, Netflix has you covered.

Here 5 movies to watch on Netflix this October 2024

1. It’s What’s Inside — October 4

When an estranged friend crashes a pre-wedding party with a mysterious game to play, the entire group of friends is swiftly thrust into a body-swapping existential nightmare fueled by buried secrets, resentments, and desires. Complete with an ensemble cast that includes Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Madison Davenport, It’s What’s Inside is a must-watch Netflix Original to get in the Halloween spirit.

2. Lonely Planet — October 11

For something more sweet than scary this October, check out this Netflix Original romantic drama about novelist Katherine Loewe (Laura Dern) and an unforeseen connection she sparks with a younger man (Liam Hemsworth) at a picturesque writers retreat in Morocco. As both retreat to this remote location to find themselves, they just may find something life-altering in each other along the way.

3. Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare — October 16

This shocking and gripping documentary recounts the story of London woman Kirat Assi, whose steadily building online relationship with a man called Bobby ends in shock and heartbreak when she discovers his true identity. This is the story of a woman whose heart was broken by someone surprisingly close to her and how she has since picked up the pieces to move on.

4. Woman of the Hour — October 18

Based on a true story and featuring Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour follows aspiring actress Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick) as she appears on a 1978 episode of The Dating Game where her chosen guy, Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), turns out to be a serial killer in the middle of a murder spree.

5. Don’t Move — October 25

Don’t Move is a Netflix Original horror-thriller where a grieving woman (Kelsey Asbille) retreats to recuperate in an isolated wilderness and soon becomes a desperate race for survival after a lethal stranger injects her with a paralytic agent. To survive, she must fight for her life before her nervous system completely shuts down, leaving her easy prey for the seasoned killer hunting her.

