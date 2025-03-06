Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu, Hephzibah Akinwale, and Eniola Shokunbi were recognised at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards during the Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit in South Africa.
The 10th edition, themed “To The Power of 10: The Rule-Breakers In Africa’s Next Chapter,” awarded Okonjo-Iweala the Lifetime Achievement Award. Savage received the Media Icon Award, Ogulu won the Youth Icon Award, Akinwale received the Next Generation Award, and Shokunbi was honoured with the Young Achiever Award.
The summit, held annually, coincides with International Women’s Day on 8 March.
Here is the complete list of this year’s award winners:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Social Impact Award – Wanjira Mathai
Young Achiever Award – Eniola Shokunbi
Next Generation Award – Hephzibah Akinwale
Youth Icon Award – Nissi Ogulu
Media Icon Award – Tiwa Savage
Academic Excellence Award – Dr Adriana Marais
Sports Award – Sue Destombes
Visionary Ally Award – Soul Deng
Entertainer of the Year Award – Sarah Hassan
Excellence in Entertainment Award – Minnie Dlamini
Technology and Innovation Award – Jessica Mshama
Champion of Change Award – Dr Glenda Gray
Businesswoman Award – Rita Zwane
Champion of Entertainment Promotion Award – Tholsi Pillay
Change Maker of the Decade Award – Arunma Oteh
