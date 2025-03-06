Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tiwa Savage, Nissi Ogulu, Hephzibah Akinwale, and Eniola Shokunbi were recognised at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards during the Forbes Women Africa Leading Women Summit in South Africa.

The 10th edition, themed “To The Power of 10: The Rule-Breakers In Africa’s Next Chapter,” awarded Okonjo-Iweala the Lifetime Achievement Award. Savage received the Media Icon Award, Ogulu won the Youth Icon Award, Akinwale received the Next Generation Award, and Shokunbi was honoured with the Young Achiever Award.

The summit, held annually, coincides with International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Here is the complete list of this year’s award winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Social Impact Award – Wanjira Mathai

Young Achiever Award – Eniola Shokunbi

Next Generation Award – Hephzibah Akinwale

Youth Icon Award – Nissi Ogulu

Media Icon Award – Tiwa Savage

Academic Excellence Award – Dr Adriana Marais

Sports Award – Sue Destombes

Visionary Ally Award – Soul Deng

Entertainer of the Year Award – Sarah Hassan

Excellence in Entertainment Award – Minnie Dlamini

Technology and Innovation Award – Jessica Mshama

Champion of Change Award – Dr Glenda Gray

Businesswoman Award – Rita Zwane

Champion of Entertainment Promotion Award – Tholsi Pillay

Change Maker of the Decade Award – Arunma Oteh

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

