5 Nigerians in the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list 2024

Five exceptional Nigerians have earned spots on the esteemed Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2024, showcasing their talent across diverse fields like entertainment, sports, technology, and fashion.

Their recognition underscores Nigeria’s rich pool of potential. From music and sports to fashion and technology, these young Nigerians are not only breaking barriers but also shaping global industries.

Their passion, creativity, and determination inspire others and promise a lasting impact on the world stage.

FORBES AFRICA’s 10th anniversary of the 30 Under 30 list celebrates Africa’s youthful demographic dividend and pivotal role in shaping the continent’s narrative.

With a theme of “Passion, Purpose, And A Decade Of The 30 Under 30 List,” this year’s selection reflects Africa’s vibrant socio-economic landscape, highlighting the boundless potential and talent within its youngest population.

According to Forbes, Africa’s influence globally is on the rise, with 1.45 billion people across 54 countries driving its economies, largely propelled by its youthful demographic.

The United Nations reports that 70% of sub-Saharan Africa is under 30, and by 2050, over a third of the world’s youth will reside in Africa. Experts predict that the continent’s wealth lies in its young, predominantly female population, making them prime investment prospects for the future.

Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan (Fireboy DML) — 28 years old

Fireboy DML, born Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan on February 5, 1996, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter signed to YBNL Nation, founded by rapper Olamide. His breakout single “Jealous” from the 2018 album “YBNL Mafia Family” gained widespread acclaim. He followed up with romantic hits like “What If I Say” and self-affirming tracks like “King”.

His debut album “Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps” dropped in 2019, showcasing his blend of R&B and Afropop. Fireboy DML’s music resonates with a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and Afropop, earning him critical acclaim and a growing fanbase.

Victor Osimhen — 25 years old

Victor Osimhen, born December 29, 1998, in Lagos, Nigeria, rose to fame through the Ultimate Strikers Academy and his stellar performance in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he emerged as the tournament’s top scorer. His European journey began with VfL Wolfsburg in 2017, followed by successful loan spells at Charleroi and Royal Mouscron.

However, it was his time at Lille OSC where he truly shone, scoring 18 goals in the 2019-2020 season. Osimhen’s impact extends to the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, where his goals have been instrumental in their pursuit of success in AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Tobi Amusan — 26 years old

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan, born April 23, 1997, is a Nigerian track and field athlete specializing in the 100 meters hurdles and sprinting. Her journey began in Ijebu Ode, Nigeria, and she trained at the Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos. Amusan’s breakthrough came in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where she emerged as the tournament’s top scorer.

She signed with VfL Wolfsburg and later had successful loan spells at Charleroi and Royal Mouscron. Her time at Lille OSC in France during the 2019-2020 season saw her excel, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances. Amusan is a key player for the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, contributing significantly in AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualifiers with her stellar performances.

Ruth Erikan James — 29 years old

Ruth Erikan James, known as Veekee James, is a Nigerian fashion designer, gospel singer, and entrepreneur. Born on June 9, 1994, in Nsit Atai, Akwa Ibom State, she learned clothing design from her mother and founded her brand, “Veekee James,” in 2019.

Her innovative designs earned her recognition, including Best Designer of the Year at the AMVCA and Hercomony Awards. She’s also known for her gospel concerts and podcast, “Bible Stories With Veekee James,” and her masterclass in fashion has impacted over 100 creatives worldwide.

Josiah Akinloye — 29 years old

Josiah Akinloye, known professionally as Lord Josiah, was born on May 9, 1994, in Ikirun, Osun State, Nigeria. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and is an entrepreneur.

Akinloye is the Founder and CEO of MainLogix Technology Inc., specializing in IoT solutions for smart home automation, healthcare, and smart communities. Additionally, he founded Savycon Technology, a marketplace connecting skilled labor with service seekers.