Shippers Council partners FRSC to harp on quality of trucks

Emmanuel Jime, executive secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has affirmed the agency’s readiness to partner the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to end the use of rickety articulated trucks for haulage of goods in the maritime sector.

Jime, who made this known when the FRSC top echelon led by Boboye Oyeyemi paid a courtesy visit to the agency’s headquarters in Lagos recently, said this has become important in order to make Nigeria’s highways safe.

“As port economic regulator and trade facilitation agency, we identify critical issues challenging the performance of our nation’s logistics sector and the growth of our international trade. In address them, the Council has identified partnerships with relevant government agencies and Organized Private Sector as key solution,” he added.

Continuing, he said: “The resolutions reached at the meeting with stakeholders in May 2021 has given further impetus to the partnership between the Council and the FRSC, especially as it relates to the development of a structural and sustainable haulage system, and standardisation of trucks.”

On his part, Oyeyemi lamented the continuous breakdown of trucks on ports access roads, adding that it is one of the issues causing congestion.

“We want all vehicles causing congestion in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Port to be removed from the roads as this is at the detriment of other road users,” he said.

He said FRSC is working with Shippers’ Council on Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme, supporting the development of NSC’s transport infrastructure projects especially the Inland Dry Ports and trucks transit parks, sensitisation/enlightenment programmes for truckers and among others.