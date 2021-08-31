FRSC warns travelers of failed portion of Lokoja-Kabba highway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has sent a traffic alert notifying members of the motoring public and general commuters travelling from or to Southwest, through Lokoja-Kabba highway to be mindful of a caving section of the road.

A statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer, stated in Abuja that the dangerous portion is located between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

According to him, the development has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic as all the concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore the normal flow of traffic.

Read also: FEC approves federal roads, bridges tolling policy

He said the emergency work may take some hours to complete to restore the free flow of traffic.

“Given the foregoing, motorists, travelers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to and fro Southwest,” he said.

Kazeem further stated that the Federal Road Safety Corps wants maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development.

“The Corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road,” he added.