Rice stampede: Customs pledges support for victims’ family

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reached out to the family of Susan Odulaja, one of the victims of the tragic stampede that occurred during the sale of 25kg bags of rice in Lagos on February 23, 2024.

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs sent a delegation led by Hammi Swomen, assistant comptroller-general of Customs/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘A’ to visit the family in Jibowu, Lagos State, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

During the visit, the Zonal Coordinator expressed the NCS’s deepest condolences to the family, while remembering the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of four lives during the disposal of 25kg bags of rice at a reduced price of N10,000.

Swomen said the visit was to support the victim’s family and demonstrate the Service’s commitment to their well-being.

He said the recent visit marks the second time the NCS has reached out to the family, demonstrating the service’s commitment to showing empathy to those affected by the tragedy.

He said that the service was not unmindful of the effect of the loss and pledged Customs’ support for the families of four deceased victims.

Swomen said Customs decided to continuously check on the family to ease the trauma they were going through.

Michael Odulaja, husband of the deceased, commended the moral support given to the family by the Customs management.

Odulaja recounted in tears, the vacuum his wife’s death has created for the family.

“She left five children. It is not easy to lose a caring and understanding wife. Since she died, I have never been myself. My wife was too helpful because I don’t know how much a man can give to a woman,” Odulaja said.