Nigeria’s Aminu Umar becomes first African director on International Chamber of Shipping board

Aminu Umar, president of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), has been appointed as the first African director on the board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), NCS revealed on Thursday.

The appointment, according to the chamber, marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s maritime sector on the global stage.

NCS plays an advocacy role for the interests of Nigeria’s maritime sector and its presence on the International Chamber of Shipping board is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s position in international policy and decision-making.

Umar’s appointment also underscores Nigeria’s growing influence and leadership within the international maritime community. With his vast experience in shipping, Umar is expected to contribute to the growth of ICS’s mission of promoting the global shipping industry.

Reacting to his appointment, Aminu Umar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Nigeria and contribute to the development of the global shipping industry.

“This is a testament to the potential and capabilities of Nigeria’s maritime sector,” he said.

Aminu called for collaboration with all stakeholders toward optimising Nigeria’s global presence at the International Chamber of Shipping.

The Nigerian Chamber of Shipping is the leading organisation representing the interest of the Nigerian maritime industry.

Established to promote and advance the development of shipping, maritime infrastructure, and services in Nigeria, the Chamber plays a crucial role in advocating policies that enhance the competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

It remains committed to advancing the interests of Nigerian shipping companies, promoting safety and sustainability in maritime operations, and fostering partnerships that enhance Nigeria’s maritime presence globally.

ICS is a cornerstone institution in the global maritime industry, representing over 80 percent of the world’s merchant fleet.

Established in 1921, the ICS advocates for the interests of shipowners and operators internationally. It promotes the highest safety standards, environmental stewardship, and operational efficiency in shipping.

It serves as a voice within international regulatory bodies such as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), where it holds significant consultative and advisory status.

This allows the chamber to influence and shape maritime policies and regulations that impact the industry worldwide. Beyond regulatory advocacy, it provides invaluable support to its members through guidance on technical and operational matters, fostering best practices, safety at sea, and sustainability in maritime operations.

In navigating the complexities of global trade and shipping, the ICS remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the interests of its members while promoting a responsible and thriving maritime sector.