Customs endorses made in Nigeria vehicles

Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service has endorsed the production of vehicles in the country.

Adeniyi, who took a test drive of a Nigerian-made vehicle, gave an endorsement to the innovation put into building vehicles locally as it will enable economic empowerment.

This was disclosed on the official X account formerly Twitter.

“This is our Nigerian products, and we owe ourselves, we owe Nigerians the obligation to give them a chance. We cannot continue to only depend on things that we import, particularly automobiles.

“Every effort is being made through several concessions and the only way to support them further is to see how we can put their product into use, and this is the first step that we have taken,” he said.

According to him, Customs will consider all the other factors around procurements and will be very happy to strike some partnership deals with them.

“I’m impressed by what I’ve seen. I drove it over a distance, and we negotiated good speed, good acceleration,” he said.

Hassan Ghandour, sales manager at Mikano Motors Abuja, assured of the seats’ appeal, affordability, and variety of options, adding that there are plans to supply the Nigeria Customs with premium quality products.

He said the visit is to show they can supply good quality and affordable products to Nigeria Customs.

“We also give up to six years warranty on 200,000 kilometres for any manufacturing defect and we support our client with after-sales service as well. We have Sedan, compact SUVs, large SUVs and smart SUVs with the latest technology, and artificial intelligence technologies. We have pickup trucks and Changan,” Ghandour said.