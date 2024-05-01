Five Star enhances terminal security with an automated access control gate

Five Star Logistics Terminal has unveiled an automated pedestrian access gate at the Tin-Can Island Port to address the menace of pilferage and enshrine efficient service delivery at the port.

The electronic gate, fitted with facial recognition and a smart card system, is expected to sanitise the port, collect port user’s data and address security challenges at the terminal.

Speaking with newsmen at the launch of the eGate, Jaysing Kamthe, terminal manager of Five Star Logistics Limited, described the development as a fulfilment of the terminal’s biggest goals since the port concession in 2006.

“Since we took over this port terminal in 2006, we have been longing to introduce this innovation to improve the access control into the port for efficiency and improved service delivery. This is a multipurpose cargo terminal and there is a need to have proper access control for people who use the port terminal,” he said.

According to him, the development will spark a reduction in logistics costs as transactions at the port terminal will be handled in a timelier manner for customers to enjoy better service delivery.

“Only those who have business at the port terminal and have been activated can access the ports. Those who have the cards but don’t have cargo at the port will not be activated. So, the movement of people within the terminal will be restricted. We are also improving the cargo delivery process so that port users can evacuate their cargo within the shortest time possible,” he said.

He said the terminal is increasing its surveillance system via the installation of more CCTV cameras and has increased the number from 24 to 70 cameras.

“This venture is to facilitate trade, so we are not looking to charge a lot of money for the access cards or registration. The cost hasn’t been decided but we will ensure that it isn’t much,” Kamthe said.

Meanwhile, Dera Nnadi, Customs Area Controller of Tin-Can Island Port Command, warned port stakeholders not to abuse the process but to collaborate with the terminal operator to address possible shortcomings.

“The concept of e-cards for port entry was introduced to reduce the number of people inside port terminals. When I returned to Tin-Can as Controller, I discovered that the access control had been constructed but wasn’t deployed. Today, I’m happy that we are deploying it. We expect stakeholders’ buy-in. Let’s not kill this beautiful initiative by resisting it,” the Customs boss said.

On his part, Sylvester Egede, Port Manager at Tin-Can Island Port, urged other port operators within Tin-Can Island Port to learn from the commendable strides of Five Star Logistics Terminal.

“Without automation, we can’t generate data. Apart from security, it reduces the number of people within the port premises. Sanity in the port is paramount and we all have a role to play in achieving it,” he said.