Odumodublvck signs exclusive deal with Def Jam Recordings

In a major industry move, Odumodublvck, the rapper behind the hit track ‘Declan Rice,’ has officially inked a deal with the renowned American record label, Def Jam Recordings. The signing ceremony took place on September 14 in the United States.

The announcement sent waves through the music world, with viral videos capturing the artist’s exhilarating unveiling as the latest addition to the Def Jam roster flooding X (formerly Twitter). Fans and fellow musicians alike flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their anticipation of his forthcoming musical journey with the iconic label.

Odumodublvck’s remarkable achievement places him among a constellation of global stars under the Def Jam banner, including heavyweights like Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and Rihanna. Notably, he shares this prestigious label with another Nigerian luminary, Adekunle Gold, who joined Def Jam Recordings earlier this year.

The collaboration between Odumodublvck and Def Jam Recordings promises to be a game-changer, and fans can hardly wait to witness the electrifying music that will undoubtedly emerge from this partnership.