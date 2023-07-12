Odumodu Blvck, Bayyani, Guchi nominated for 2023 Headies Awards’ ‘Rookie of the Year’

In a thrilling turn of events, the nominees for the highly anticipated ‘Rookie of the Year’ category at the prestigious 2023 Headies Awards have been revealed. The category features a diverse lineup of rising stars who have left an indelible mark on the music industry over the past year. Among the nominees are Odumodu Blvck, Bloody Civilian, Bayyani, Guchi, Eltee Skillz, and Khaid.

Emerging as one of the most promising talents of the year, Odumodu Blvck has captivated audiences with his unique style and lyrical prowess. His music has garnered widespread acclaim, and his ability to seamlessly blend various genres has propelled him to new heights within the industry.

Bloody Civilian, whose inclusion in the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ album has skyrocketed his career, stands tall among the nominees. His collaboration on the album has not only showcased his talent but also solidified his presence on the international stage.

Mavin Records’ fast-rising star, Bayyani, has impressed fans and critics alike with his exceptional vocal range and songwriting abilities. His soul-stirring performances have earned him a devoted fanbase and widespread recognition.

Guchi, known for her melodious voice and captivating stage presence, has also secured a nomination in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category. The singer and TikTok sensation has taken the music industry by storm, with her breakout hit ‘Jennifer’ becoming an anthem for many.

Eltee Skillz, whose 2022 record ‘ODG’ became an instant hit, has continued to make waves with his infectious energy and charismatic performances. His nomination is a testament to his growing influence and popularity within the Nigerian music scene.

Finally, Khaid, a fast-rising act with a distinct sound, has captured the attention of music enthusiasts with his unique fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary R&B. With his soulful voice and captivating stage presence, Khaid has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

The ‘Rookie of the Year’ category at the Headies Awards celebrates new talents who have made a significant impact on the music industry within a short period. The nominees represent the vibrant and diverse talent pool that continues to shape the future of Nigerian music.

As anticipation builds for the 2023 Headies Awards, music lovers eagerly await the announcement of the winner in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category. The award ceremony promises to be a celebration of the incredible achievements and contributions made by these rising stars, as they leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian music landscape.

The winner will be succeeding Fave who won the 2022 Headies award for Rookie of the Year at the ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.