Here are 11 African countries with highest-paying jobs for immigrants

Eleven African countries have emerged as the top ones for immigrants seeking high-paying jobs for immigrants, according to the latest Henley Opportunity Index report

According to the report, despite most ranking in the continent’s top 10 wealthiest countries, all of these countries have total opportunity scores of below 30 percent, compared to those of the 15 investment migration countries, which all score far higher.

Earning potential is one of six key metrics used by international wealth advisory firm, Henley & Partners to assess how the 11 top countries on the continent compare in career prospects and prosperity of investors.

Here are the top 11 African countries with the highest-paying jobs for immigrants

South Africa

South Africa, a southern country with more developed infrastructure in finance and tech industries. This has translated to higher-paying jobs for skilled professionals and it was ranked as the first African country on the list.

It has a strong economy that offers attractive opportunities for immigrants and it was ranked with 41 percent as the first most preferred African country with the highest-paying jobs in terms of potential for immigrants.

Mauritius

Mauritius, an island country, part of the Mascarene Islands on the eastern coast of Africa appeared on the list with 26 percent as the second most preferred African country by immigrants seeking high income.

It is a country with a stable political and economic climate which serves as a hub for key sectors like tourism, finance and manufacturing.

Kenya

Kenya is the only East African Community member country to appear on the list as the third most preferred African country by immigrants seeking high income.

The Henley Opportunity Index 2024 has given Kenya 25 percent out of 100 in terms of the potential for immigrants to earn a high income from well-paying jobs, especially in the private and NGO sectors.

Egypt

Egypt, a transcontinental country, ranked 24 percent as the fourth African country to offer high-paying jobs to immigrants in terms of potential.

It has booming industries like oil and gas that offer competitive salaries for immigrants with specialized skills.

The multinational corporations in Egypt pay a premium to attract foreign talent, creating pockets of high-paying jobs for immigrants in specific fields.

Morocco

Morocco, the fifth most preferred African country that offers a higher-paying job to immigrants in terms of potential has a unique feature of a coastline on both the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, making it a major route for tourism.

However, the in-demand fields that could attract immigrants with sought-after skills and high average salaries are Finance, Information Technology (IT), Engineering, and Management.

Namibia

Namibia, home to one of the world’s oldest deserts, the Namib, along with a blooming diamond industry was ranked 23 percent as the country with high-paying jobs for immigrants in terms of potential.

This resource wealth fuels some of the highest-paying jobs in Africa, especially in mining and related fields.

Nigeria

Nigeria, a multinational state inhabited by more than 250 ethnic groups speaking 500 distinct languages, all identifying with a wide variety of cultures, has a growing shortage of skilled workers in specific professions which creates opportunities for immigrants with qualifications in those areas to secure well-paying jobs.

However, it is a win-win. Immigrants with in-demand skills can find high-paying work and Nigeria gets an influx of qualified professionals to address workforce gaps.

Côte d’Ivoire

Cote d’Ivoire, a West African country with beach resorts, rainforests, and a French-colonial legacy, has a fast-growing economy but high-paying sectors like agriculture have created service industries like tourism and finance.

The need for skilled professionals in these new areas would create opportunities for immigrants with relevant experiences.

Algeria

Algeria, a North African country with a population of 44 million is regarded as the tenth-most populous country in Africa, and the 32nd-most populous country in the world.

Engineers, Geologists, and Project managers with experience in oil and gas exploration are in demand in Algeria.

However, the country has a massive desert called the “Sahara Desert” and it creates a unique landscape for immigrants who are seeking high-paying jobs.

Ghana

Ghana, a West African country with rich history and culture has increasingly become an attractive destination for immigrants searching for work.

However, its oil industry has been growing for years and it has created a lot of new opportunities for skilled workers.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia has a flourishing flower industry and a growing Information Technology (IT) sector which might be open to skilled immigrants who fill specific needs.

However, the Ethiopian government has shown interest in attracting foreign investment and expertise.