Unilever Ghana appoints Chris Wulf-Caesar as CEO

Unilever Ghana has appointed Chris Wulf-Caesar as its new CEO, marking a return to the company where his journey in FMCG industry began.

This appointment signals a significant milestone for Unilever Ghana and underscores the company’s commitment to fostering talent and driving sustainable growth.

Chris’s return to the organisation follows a distinguished career spanning various sectors within Africa’s consumer goods industry.

Starting as a Unilever management trainee, he immersed himself in every aspect of the company, spending two years working in every department, including packing soap on the factory floor to cultivating the plantations.

His hands-on experience laid the groundwork for his remarkable ascent through the ranks, leaving an indelible mark on every organisation he served.

His leadership prowess was evident during his tenure at Accra Brewery Limited (SABMiller/ABInBev), where he revitalised Ghana’s flagship beer brand, club. Additionally, his strategic vision and marketing expertise played a pivotal role at FrieslandCampina Nigeria, where he held senior leadership positions, including cluster marketing director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Reflecting on his emotional reunion with Unilever Ghana, Chris shared, “I am truly honoured and humbled to return to Unilever Ghana as CEO. This appointment is not just a career milestone for me; it’s a homecoming.”

“Unilever has always been a part of my journey, and I am excited to lead the company towards a future of sustainable growth and positive impact,” he added.

With his extensive experience and deep-rooted passion for driving positive change, Chris Wulf-Caesar is poised to lead Unilever Ghana into a new era of success.

His appointment has generated excitement among stakeholders, who eagerly anticipate the transformative initiatives he will spearhead to further elevate the company’s position in the market.

