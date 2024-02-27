Unilever unveils new employee policies amid rising inflation

Unilever Nigeria, a fast-moving consumer goods company, has implemented a series of forward-thinking policies, including a flexible working model, to accommodate the diverse needs of its workforce.

Ola Ehinmoro, human resources director for Unilever West Africa, disclosed these policies in a statement last week, noting their focus on maximising productivity and achieving work-life balance.

The policies, structured around six core areas, encompass maternal and paternal leave, menstrual leave, lactation and childcare facilities, hybrid working arrangements, support for employees with special needs, and engagement initiatives

While these policies apply to all employees, particular attention is given to supporting female employees.

“Putting into consideration the challenges that come with childbirth, the transition to parenthood and the importance of family, the company offers generous maternity and paternity leave beyond legal requirements as expectant mothers are entitled to 16 weeks of maternity leave, while fathers receive three weeks of paternity leave,” Ehinmoro said.

Unilever offers maternity and paternity leave, provides on-site childcare and lactation facilities, and grants a one-day menstrual leave to female employees for rest and recuperation.

“Nursing mothers in the company are also provided with onsite crèche and lactation rooms to enable them to care for their babies and children while engaging in impactful work,” he added.

Ehinmoro added that the company also promotes flexibility through hybrid work arrangements, allowing three days of on-site and two days of remote work, supported by allowances and digital tools for seamless collaboration and productivity.

